Honda’s New Automatic Scooter Costs Less Than Suzuki GSX 125

Honda has launched a modern retro scooter in Thailand. Dubbed Scoopy, the new scooter boasts a modern spin on classic Italian scooter design.

In Thailand, Scoopy competes with Yamaha Ego Gear, WMoto ES125i, and Benelli Panarea 125. The scooter is priced between the equivalent of Rs. 345,000 and Rs. 357,000.

While a relatively expensive two-wheeler, Scoopy has some interesting features. It is powered by a 109cc air-cooled, single-cylinder engine that makes 9 horsepower and 9.3 newton-meters of torque. It has a CVT gearbox and belt drive to the rear wheel. Other features include:

Single-pot front disc brake

Kick or electric start (depending on the variant)

Suspension Telescopic forks on the front wheel Single-sided swingarm at the rear

LED projector headlight

Smart key

Under-seat storage

Large storage compartment in the front cowl

USB charge port

The scooter is for short journeys only as its fuel tank can only hold 4.2 liters of petrol. The scooter only weighs 95 KG, which will likely make it fuel-efficient and easily maneuverable.

The mopeds are typically targeted toward the female demographic. However, Scoopy’s sporty color options also make it appealing to young men. A pity that it may never come to Pakistan.