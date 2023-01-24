Indian Passenger Kicked Out For Sexually Harassing Female Staff on Flight

An Indian passenger was offloaded from an Indian airline, SpiceJet, for allegedly sexually harassing a female cabin crew on flight 8133 from Delhi-Hyderabad.

Following a complaint from the airline’s security officer, Sushant Srivastava, Indian police arrested the accused.

The accused, Absar Alam, was traveling with his family and despite that, he reportedly molested the female cabin crew. He has been charged with Indian Penal Code’s Section 354A (sexual harassment).

This isn’t the first incident involving an unruly Indian passenger. Earlier, a drunk Indian man urinated over an elderly woman on a New York-Delhi business-class flight of Air India in November 2022.

After the incident, he was fired from his workplace, Wells Fargo, and the airline imposed a 30-day travel ban on him as well. In addition, Air India was also fined $37,000 by India’s Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) for mishandling the incident.