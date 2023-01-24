Gas Losses Reduction: Sui Northern Exceeds the Assigned Targets

Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) has announced that it has exceeded the assigned target by reducing UFG losses by 23,348 MMCF.

The government of Pakistan had assigned the task of reduction in UFG losses of SNGPL by 18,240 MMCF within a period of three years i.e. FY 2019-20 to FY 2021-22, ending on June 30, 2022.

SNGPL exceeded the assigned target by reducing UFG losses by 23,348 MMCF. The reduction in UFG losses is 28% more than the assigned task.

It is further highlighted that the targets as well as achievements against all 30 UFG control measures (KMIs) have been shared with the PM office through the Ministry of Energy (Petroleum Division).

In order to achieve the assigned targets, SNGPL has focused on controlling gas theft, leakage, and measurement errors. Real-time monitoring of all industrial consumers through SCADA is being carried out on a regular basis.

Cyber Locks at suspected Industrial connections have also been installed to restrict unauthorized access. Physical vigilance of domestic and commercial consumers is underway.

As a result of these measures, the company was able to detect 325,978 cases of gas theft thus booking a volume of 5,282 MMCF which translates into Rs. 4,543 million. The company also recovered 3,868 MMCF which is equivalent to Rs. 2,402 million.

The Company also keeps a strict check on gas leakage.

During the same period, SNGPL replaced 2,645 kilometers of leaking lines under the System Rehabilitation Program (SRP). Furthermore, 97,984 underground leakages and 2,935,842 aboveground leakages were rectified.

To improve measurement accuracy, around 2,097,608 meters have been replaced, resulting in the booking of 21,418 ‬MMCF against under-billing charges. Gas meters are replaced on account of being suspected, defective, scheduled replacement, etc.

SNGPL has been able to produce extraordinary results owing to technological, operational, and physical interventions undertaken during the incumbent MD regime.

Under the supervision of MD SNGPL Ali J. Hamdani, the company has now been transformed into a vibrant and innovative technology-based energy provider which is a remarkable turnaround during a short period of time.