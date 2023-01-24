Naseem Shah Goes Berserk With Fiery 4-Wicket Haul in BPL Debut [Video]

Star Pakistani pacer, Naseem Shah impressed cricket fans after showcasing an outstanding performance in the ongoing edition of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL).

Naseem, who was making his BPL debut, destroyed the Dhaka Dominators team, helping his team restrict the opposition to 104 runs in a 164-run defense.

ALSO READ Shadab Khan Announces Big News Regarding His Marriage

The 19-year-old pacer took four wickets and conceded only 12 runs in his four-over quota for the Comilla Victorians, leading the team to its fourth straight win.

Naseem Shah ripped through Dhaka Dominators with 4 for 12 on his BPL debut for Comilla Victorians 🔥 #BPL2023 pic.twitter.com/Yt41fudkQU — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) January 23, 2023

While batting first, the defending champions scored 164 runs in their 20 overs thanks to Johnson Charles, Khushdil Shah, and Imrul Kayes, scoring 32, 30, and 28 runs, respectively.

In response, the Nasir Hossain-led Dominators lost wickets at regular intervals, and no batter was able to stay on the crease and stitch together a match-winning partnership, losing four wickets on 42 runs.

Khushdil Shah was named player of the match for his outstanding all-round performance. He scored 30 runs and took two quick wickets.

ALSO READ PCB Announces Replacement for Shahid Afridi as Chief Selector

Star Pakistani cricketers have been displaying outstanding performances in the BPL for their respective teams. Azam Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, and Usman Khan have all scored centuries in the event.

Last week, experienced Pakistani pacer, Wahab Riaz, who is representing Khulna Tigers, bowled a superb spell in their match against Chattogram Challengers, taking 4 for 36 in his four overs. With this, he also completed 400 wickets in T20 cricket.