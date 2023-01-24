Shadab Khan Announces Big News Regarding His Marriage

Pakistan’s star all-rounder Shadab Khan has confirmed his marriage to the daughter of former cricketer Saqlain Mushtaq.

ALSO READ PCB Announces Replacement for Shahid Afridi as Chief Selector

Following a flurry of rumors around his engagement, the star player broke the long-awaited news with his followers on social media. Shadab Khan confirmed that he has married the daughter of Saqlain Mushtaq, the former coach of the Pakistan team and a legendary cricketer.

The white-ball vice-captain has also asked his supporters to maintain his privacy as he announced the big news on social media. Shadab requested his fans that his wife has chosen to keep her life private and that her choice should be respected by all.

Taking to his social media handle, Shadab Khan wrote, “Today was my Nikkah. I am becoming part of my mentor Saqi Bhai’s family. When I started playing cricket, I wanted to keep my family life separate, my family has also opted to stay out of public light. My wife has asked for the same and she wants her life to remain private. I would kindly request everyone to respect her choice and our family’s choice.”

ALSO READ Rizwan Finally Reveals the Cricketer Who Inspired His Rapid Rise in T20 Cricket

The star cricketer, who is also known for his humor, jokingly added that despite keeping the ceremony private, he is ready to accept gifts.