RDA Issues Notices to Companies Advertising Illegal Housing Societies

The Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) issued notifications to three marketing firms, Sky Marketing, Ghafari Marketing, and Wirasat.com, on Monday to cease advertising unlawful housing developments.

The notifications were issued by the Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE) Directorate on behalf of RDA Director General Saif Anwar Jappa.

Advertising housing schemes that have not been approved by the civic body, as stated by an RDA spokesman, is illegal according to Section 46(1) of the Punjab Development Authorities Private Housing Scheme Rules-2021, which also states that a sponsor cannot market the sale of plots or housing units in any way without express permission from the authority.

The RDA also permits the marketing and publicity of housing plans that have obtained technical clearance under Section 24(3) of the Punjab Development Authorities Private Housing Scheme Rules-2021, as per the spokesperson.

This necessitates the payment of a permission fee, any penalties, the completion of the mortgage and transference deeds, and their entry into revenue records. Nevertheless, the sponsor is still accountable for adhering to other legal marketing standards.

The official emphasized that a project is not acceptable or legitimate unless it receives a no objection certificate (NOC) from RDA Rawalpindi. Unfortunately, websites deceive the public, and many spend enormous sums of money based simply on marketing.

He further stressed that advertising such ventures gives the public the notion that the project is already authorized and lawful. Advertising firms were told not to participate in illegal operations that might lead to consumers investing in unauthorized housing societies.

RDA Director has directed that any material linked to illegal housing schemes be removed. The legal position of projects may be easily obtained on the RDA website or by contacting the RDA directly. In the event of non-compliance, RDA has the right to pursue legal procedures against anybody in accordance with applicable legislation.