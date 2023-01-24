New Info Desk Set Up on Murree Expressway to Help Travelers

National Highway and Motorway Police (NHMP) have established an information and facilitation desk at the Phulgran toll plaza on the Murree Expressway (N-75) to facilitate travelers.

An NHMP representative told the Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) on Monday that police officers will provide information and assistance to travelers at the desk.

ALSO READ Honda City Now Starts At Above Rs. 4 Million After New Price Increase

He added that the authorities will also ensure a smooth flow of traffic. The purpose of this facility is to make journeys pleasant and convenient, with accurate updates regarding road conditions, weather, and other pertinent information.

Along with offering general guidance to the tourists, the officers will also assist them in the event of an emergency, the NHMP official added.

He advised the public to avoid traveling to Murree unnecessarily or do so with a properly functioning vehicle and necessary equipment, such as tire chains, tow chains, shovels, complete tool kits, etc.

ALSO READ IMF Rejects Pakistan’s Request to Resume Talks Over 9th Review

The representative also directed the people to maintain a larger gap with the vehicles in front during inclement weather. He requested the people to cooperate with the police officers on duty.