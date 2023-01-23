Mohammad Rizwan Names Legendary South African as His Cricketing Idol

Pakistan’s wicket-keeper batter, Mohammad Rizwan, has revealed that he is following former South African captain, AB de Villiers, to meet the team’s demands. Rizwan stated that the former right-handed batter is his idol cricketer and that he has been closely watching his performance in both red and white-ball cricket.

While responding to the question regarding the recent questions raised over his slow batting, the wicket-keeper said “I also try to play according to the demand of the team.”

The Peshawar-born cricketer further added that he is playing the shortest format with the necessary style. It is sometimes required to play at a high strike rate, but it is also necessary to stay on the crease.

“For me, assessing the time is important (when to break free) and thankfully, most of the time, I am successful,” Rizwan added.

Rizwan added that he is following the situation and strength of the opposition team as winning the encounter becomes the priority for every sportsman.

The 30-year-old also expressed haplessness saying sometimes it becomes embarrassing for him that fans demand quick runs but the circumstances ask him to stay on wicket.

“It is embarrassing because in T20 everyone knows we love sixes and they want me to score 60-70 runs from 35-45 balls, but the most important thing for me is to win the match,” Rizwan concluded.