AIOU Announces More Scholarships and Fee Waivers for Students

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has announced offering more financial benefits to talented and deserving students from all parts of the country.

As a reputable national educational institute, AIOU is dedicated to providing equal opportunities to students, particularly those from underprivileged and marginalized communities in remote regions of the country.

To achieve this goal, AIOU is offering various forms of financial support, such as scholarships and fee concessions, to ensure that no one is denied education due to a lack of financial resources.

Additionally, AIOU is actively contributing to the progress and development of the nation by continuing to provide free primary education in Balochistan, ex-FATA districts, and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB).

AIOU has also announced plans to extend its support to specific groups such as prisoners, transgenders, girls who have dropped out of school, and the children of martyrs.

To take advantage of these opportunities, eligible candidates are advised to contact AIOU’s regional offices to submit their applications for enrollment in the programs offered during the first phase of the spring 2023 semester.

It is important to note that the deadline for admissions to matriculation and FA programs is February 21st and the deadline for admissions to BS, MPhil, and PhD (face-to-face) programs is February 15th.