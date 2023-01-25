Heartbroken Fangirls React to Shadab Khan’s Nikkah

Pakistan’s star all-rounder Shadab Khan tied the knot with former cricketer Saqlain Mushtaq’s daughter in a private ceremony. While many congratulated him on starting a new chapter of his life, some of his fangirls were taken aback by the news.

ALSO READ PCB Calls Up Ignored Veteran Cricketers for ODI World Cup Training Camp

As the star player possesses a wide fanbase, the news of his marriage has broken many hearts. Here are a few reactions from Shadab’s fangirls upon the announcement of his Nikkah.

The news seemed to hit hard on the hearts of the fangirls who expressed shock and disbelief, while many hoped it to be a ‘prank’.

fell to the floor https://t.co/aJYBl07eUJ — miki minach (@hat3r786) January 24, 2023

I believe this is a prank, I'm still in denial don't wake me up. https://t.co/TMdOO6y4uD — N. (@stanaseem) January 23, 2023

Since shadab started using twitter a lot lately, so the first time when I read it I thought ye b koi joke maarha hai, was waiting for the punch line at the end but little did i know:) https://t.co/cDzJdjKXnj — ☘︎︎ (@leeeenayy) January 24, 2023

IT'S MIDNIGHT AND MY WHOLE EXISTENCE IS SCREAMING 😭😭😭 https://t.co/itI7AuFwFp — arisha 🇵🇰 (@shadabian29) January 23, 2023

fell to my knees in an al fatah parking lot https://t.co/4PDwhMmDju — sad girl hours (@notrega) January 23, 2023

Some fans even mentioned the viral fangirl from New Zealand who had recently proposed Shadab Khan.

Iss baji ny surf kha liya hai 😭😁 pic.twitter.com/OIExUq5lNb — 𝐇𝐢𝐫𝐚 𝐘𝐨𝐮𝐒𝐚𝐟 || #𝔹𝔸56✨ (@jabeenyousaf786) January 23, 2023

NO NO THIS IS SO UNFAIR — Breathnt (@_asthmaa) January 24, 2023

sansein chal rhi hain bs ziada pochoge to ro dungi 😭 — arshia (@ArshiaQaisar) January 24, 2023

Shadab abhi tou ap bache nh the?🥲 — 𝑳𝒂𝒊𝒃𝒂_𝒌𝒉𝒂𝒏🦋 (@Layba_khaan) January 23, 2023

A fangirl seemed to be in denial of the fact that Shadab Khan has married Saqlain Mushtaq’s daughter as she retweeted his tweet claiming to be his wife.

Yes it is true, we got married today. Alhamdulillah and thank you for the kind wishes. We would like to keep our private life private and we hope you will understand and continue to support us. Love and prayers https://t.co/Ryg8E43I85 — maryam (@maryamful) January 23, 2023

this is not real shadab was supposed to marry me wtf is this https://t.co/56m9BoUufc — mahnoorjunaid (@mahnoorjunaid1) January 24, 2023

After denial, there was anger.

SHADDYYY??? 😭😭😔💔💔 How dare u do this to me? — wvhsx (@stanningIk) January 24, 2023

Some even blamed Shadab’s Nikkah for causing a major power cut in the country, as they expressed their displeasure over the news.

ISILYE BLACK OUT HOVA THA MULK MAY?????? https://t.co/qUe17eTh0h — Zara (@taeyrsus) January 23, 2023

Maalik agr yehi dikhaana tha toh light na hi dety — aqsa. (@Aqxtra) January 23, 2023

god had to throw this at me today of all days ……………… https://t.co/wyBi6lhQGc — zoha (@zchishtii) January 23, 2023

And finally, it saw a sad and heartbroken acceptance.