Passengers Caught With Luxury Mobile Phones and Laptops Worth Millions at Islamabad Airport

Pakistan Customs has recovered luxury mobile phones worth millions at Islamabad International Airport.

Sources informed ProPakistani that Customs officials posted at Islamabad airport during clearance of PIA flight no PK 182 arriving from Sharjah scanning of the baggage of 3 passengers revealed the presence of laptops, mobile phones, and other goods in large quantities.

Later on, the staff recovered 52 mobile phones of various brands including various models of iPhone and OnePlus, 8 tablets, 34 laptops of various models, 1 drone, 3 batteries, and 1,100 pieces of vape flavors with an estimated market value of around Rs. 10 million.

It is pertinent to mention that the passengers tried to leave their baggage and abscond from the scene however subsequently, they were apprehended along with the baggage. It also emerged that this was the fifth visit of one passenger Akhtar Abbas.

Sources said that Customs seized the goods and a first information report (FIR) has been lodged against the above-mentioned details and necessary actions will be taken under the relevant provisions of the Customs Act, 1969.