Customs Makes One of Pakistan’s Biggest Ever Drug Seizures Worth Billions

Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) and Pakistan Customs (PC) have jointly captured Rs. 15 billion worth of narcotics weighing 1,450 kg near the North Arabian Sea.

Both law enforcement agencies (LEAs) confiscated a large number of drugs, including 586 kg of ice crystal and 864 kg of heroin. Smugglers and the recovered drugs are currently in the custody of Customs, which will begin the legal proceedings.

Earlier in December 2022, Customs Islamabad foiled a smuggling attempt at Islamabad International Airport and captured 7.7 kg of heroin powder being smuggled to the United Kingdom (UK).

Similarly, Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) intercepted another drug smuggling attempt from Karachi to Islamabad in December and arrested a woman carrying 4.0368 kg of weed, packed in plastic boxes, at Daewoo Bus Service’s Karachi terminal.

Upon arrest, the woman confessed to her crime and told the ANF that she was supplying drugs to students of various colleges and universities in Islamabad, who would’ve used them for New Year celebrations.