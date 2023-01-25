Private Schools Ordered to Give Pick and Drop to Students

Lahore district’s civil administration has decided to go after private educational institutes for not providing basic facilities to students despite collecting exorbitant fees.

According to details, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lahore, Muhammad Ali, has ordered private schools in the city to arrange buses for the pick and drop of the students.

DC Lahore has warned to impose heavy fines on private schools that will fail to comply with these directives. He has issued show cause notices to owners of 10 private schools.

The DC has ordered the private schools to arrange transport buses within 30 days. Otherwise, they will face a fine of Rs. 20,000 per day till the arrangement of transport service.

The decision has been taken on the advice of the Water and Environmental Commission as part of an anti-smog campaign.

Transport service is essential for students as it provides a reliable and safe mode of getting to and from schools. It also allows students to participate in extracurricular activities, regardless of their location. It helps to reduce absenteeism and dropout rates and promotes social and economic mobility for students from all backgrounds.