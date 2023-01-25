Sindh Announces Age Relaxation for Government Jobs

The Sindh government has authorized an extension to the age relaxation for government posts. This adjustment will be effective for employment offered between July 1, 2022 and June 30, 2024, raising the age restriction by 15 years and providing additional options for young people.

However, this exception does not apply to recruitment through the Police Service or the Public Service Commission.

This action is seen positively in terms of alleviating youth underemployment in the region. Finding a job in the present economic situation can be difficult, making this flexibility a welcome move for people who are trying to find work.

In related news, Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Syed Awais Shah stressed that education is the Sindh government’s top priority and that the government will continue to make every effort to make education more accessible, easy, and inexpensive.

He made these remarks during a meeting in Sukkur on Monday, pointing out that the government has a cohesive public education system in the region under which the children of the poor receive the same education as the children of the affluent.