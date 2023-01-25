UAE Government Announces Massive Cuts in Business Fees

The Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT) in UAE has lowered the fees for 14 main and sub-services and totally abolished charges for another sub-service, effective 1 January 2023.

The decision is in line with UAE’s ‘Make it in the Emirates’ program to develop a business environment for local and foreign investors and to reduce the cost of doing business for entrepreneurs and small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

ALSO READ Heartbroken Fangirls React to Shadab Khan’s Nikkah

#MoIAT reduces fees for 14 services to attract more investments in the industrial sector, cut costs of doing business in the UAE, and improve the competitiveness of the sector, in line with the objectives of the #MakeItInTheEmirates initiative

Learn more: https://t.co/lvf3EzTDxq pic.twitter.com/RHQpPqC3D7 — وزارة الصناعة والتكنولوجيا المتقدمة (@MoIATUAE) January 24, 2023

According to the MoIAT, 2023 will be the “Year of Sustainability,” and the fee reduction will promote sustainable enterprises in UAE.

ALSO READ Deadline For New Law Changing UAE Job Contract Duration is Coming Soon

Here are the fee reductions:

Fee for getting a product conformity certificate from a specific provider lowered from AED 1,000 to AED 670.

Fee for getting a conformity certificate for optional products reduced from AED 3,700 to AED 1,720.

Cost for using the Emirates quality mark from slashed from AED 26,000 to AED 2,000.

Fee for using the national halal mark decreased from AED 18,000 to AED 2,000.

Fee for expanding the scope of the Emirates quality mark and the national halal mark dropped to AED 250 from AED2,500.

Cost for notifying conformity assessment bodies lowered from AED 33,000 to AED 24,500.

Charges for registering conformity assessment bodies decreased from AED 7,500 to AED 5,000.

Fee waived for selling UAE standards (formerly AED 481) to create awareness regarding national standards and their role in promoting UAE’s industries.

Speaking about the fee reduction, Omar Al Suwaidi, Under-Secretary of the MoIAT, stated that it will enhance UAE’s economy and business advancement, which will be evident in the ease of doing business index.