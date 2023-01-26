5 Things To Know About Working Hours and Overtime in UAE

If you are working as a full-time employee in UAE’s private sector, it is essential to understand the maximum working hours and rights when it comes to working overtime and being compensated for it.

The regulations for working hours and maximum time before breaks are outlined in Articles 17, 18, and 19 of Federal Decree-Law No. 33 of 2021, also known as the UAE’s Labor Law.

As a reminder, here are five key points to keep in mind for all employees:

1. 8-hour Daily and 48-hour Weekly Schedule

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratization (MoHRE) has highlighted 4 crucial elements regarding working hours in the UAE’s private sector.

These include:

The regular work day is 8 hours and the standard work week is 48 hours.

Commuting time isn’t included in working hours except under certain circumstances.

Working hours are outlined in the employment contract for non-traditional work schedules.

Working for over 5 hours without a break of at least 1 hour isn’t allowed.

2. When is Commuting Time Included in Working Hours?

According to a law from 2022, there are 3 situations in which commuting time is counted as working time:

If the employee gets late during their commute due to bad weather.

If the employee is late due to an accident or emergency with transportation provided by their employer.

If the employer and employee have agreed in writing that the commute time will count as working time.

3. Daily Overtime Shouldn’t Exceed 2 Hours

The UAE’s Labor Law states that an employer can ask an employee to work overtime, but only for 2 hours per day.

4. Overtime Pay is 25-50% Higher Than Basic Pay

The UAE government’s official website states that if a worker performs overtime work, they’ll get 25% extra of their basic pay. If the worker is working between 10 PM and 4 AM, they’ll get 50% more pay. But, this rule doesn’t apply to workers who work in shifts.

5. Not All Overtime is Eligible for Additional Pay

Certain job-holders may not receive extra pay for overtime, such as:

Chairperson and members of the company’s board of directors.

Supervisors that have the delegated authority of the employer.

Crew members of ships and seafarers with special working conditions.

People whose technical jobs require them to work continuously in shifts, as long as they don’t work over an average of 56 hours per week.

Via Gulf News