IMF Mission to Visit Pakistan on January 31

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) mission will visit Pakistan from January 31 to resume discussions on 9th review under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF).

The IMF Resident Representative told ProPakistani that at the request of the authorities, an in-person Fund mission is scheduled to visit Islamabad January 31st – February 9th to continue the discussions under the ninth EFF review.

ALSO READ Pakistan Suffered Huge Losses Due to Ishaq Dar: Former Finance Minister

The mission will focus on policies to restore domestic and external sustainability, including to strengthen the fiscal position with durable and high quality measures while supporting the vulnerable and those affected by the floods; restore the viability of the power sector and reverse the continued accumulation of circular debt; and reestablish the proper functioning of the FX market, allowing the exchange rate to clear the FX shortage. Stronger policy efforts and reforms are critical to reduce the current elevated uncertainty that weighs on the outlook, strengthen Pakistan’s resilience, and obtain financing support from official partners and the markets that is vital for Pakistan’s sustainable development.