Indian ‘Cricket Journalist’ Faces the Heat After ‘Trolling’ Babar Azam

Sushant Mehta, a wannabe cricket journalist, who is known for his below-the-belt trolling attempts at Babar Azam rather than his own work as a journalist, has been at the receiving end of a backlash from cricket fans across the globe after his poor attempt at trolling Babar Azam for winning the ICC Cricketer of the Year award.

ALSO READ Babar Azam Opens Up After Winning ICC Cricketer of the Year Award

Pakistan’s all-format captain, Babar Azam, was announced as the ODI player of the year and the ICC cricketer of the year for his sensational displays in both red and white-ball cricket throughout the year. While Babar received plaudits from across the world for his magnificent achievement, some fans from across the border were unable to digest the news.

Sushant took to Twitter to diss the Pakistani captain, but his attempt failed miserably as cricket fans did not find the tweet humorous and instead they lashed out at the ‘cricket journalist’ for his awful tweet.

Sushant wrote, “Congratulations Babar Azam, stat-padder of the year”, with an animated picture of Babar Azam in bed, scared of a ghost wearing a Zimbabwe shirt.

ALSO READ Babar Azam Wins Biggest ICC Award for 2022

The cricket fraternity was outraged as they reminded Sushant of Babar’s greatness in the modern era. A few users reminded Sushant of his antics when he tried to meet Babar and was desperate to take a picture with the star batter.

Have a look at the best reactions here:

Hope you feel better soon, Sushant bhai 😉 — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) January 26, 2023

Sushant to King Bobby pic.twitter.com/sP5835GBfk — LaalAurHara (@LaalAurHara) January 26, 2023

The world’s number-one ODI batter finished the year as the leading run-scorer in international cricket. Babar scored over 2,500 runs at an average in excess of 50.00. No other batter in the world was able to even cross the 2,000-run mark in all three formats throughout the year.