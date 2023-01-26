Babar Azam Opens Up After Winning ICC Cricketer of the Year Award

Pakistan’s all-format captain, Babar Azam, has thanked his fans and teammates for their relentless support throughout the year after he was declared the cricketer of the year by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Babar said that it is an honor for him to win the prestigious award as he has been able to wave the flag of his country high. He said that while it is a major personal milestone, and that being able to make his country proud with the award holds a special place in his heart.

The star batter was announced as the cricketer of the year ahead of England Test captain, Ben Stokes, Zimbabwean all-rounder, Sikandar Raza, and New Zealand ODI captain, Tim Southee. Babar congratulated the other nominees for their performances throughout the year and wished them the best of luck for the future.

The 29-year-old finished the year as the highest run-scorer in Test cricket and was equally impressive in the ODI format as well. He scored over 2,500 runs in all three formats and he finished as 2022’s leading run-getter.

Earlier in the day, Babar was also awarded as the ODI player of the year for his sensational performances in the 50-over format. Babar scored 679 runs at an average of 84.87 in 9 matches he played throughout the year. Owing to his magnificent displays and leadership skills, Babar was also announced as captain of the ICC ODI team of the year.

Babar stated that he is looking forward to continuing his rich vein of form this year as he hopes to help Pakistan win the 2023 ODI World Cup in India later this year.