Armed Forces to Get Special Awards on 75th Independence Day

President Dr. Arif Alvi has officially approved the creation and conferment of the Pakistan Diamond Jubilee Award 2022 upon the personnel of the armed forces.

The new award is in effect from 14 August 2022 which marked the 75th Independence Day.

According to the official handout from President’s Secretariat, personnel of the three armed forces, civil forces, and law enforcement agencies will receive medals in recognition of their services and sacrifices.

The President gave assent to the new award under Decoration Act 1975. This law allows the President to confer, withdraw, postpone, or announce awards for Pakistani and foreign citizens.

The Diamond Jubilee Award is a testament to the dedication and sacrifices of those who have worked tirelessly to eliminate militancy and terrorism within the country.

It is a symbol of gratitude and appreciation for the acts of heroism of the nation’s defenders.