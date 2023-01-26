UAE Announces Online School Classes After Heavy Rains

Many government schools in UAE’s Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah have announced online classes after heavy rains created havoc in the Emirates.

The decision comes in response to the Local Emergency, Crisis, and Disaster Management Team’s directions stating that students will “learn from home,” on 26 and 27 January.

On 25 January, public and private schools were forced to give an early off at 12 PM to students in Sharjah’s Kalba City and Fujairah due to severe downpours. School trips during the next few days were also canceled.

The schools’ administration told parents via text messages and e-mails that the weather forecast for Wednesday and Thursday predicts downpours of different intensities, hence all school trips scheduled for this week have been suspended.

According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), heavy rains, thunderstorms, and hail will continue to strike several areas of the country.