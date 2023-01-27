Coca-Cola is About to Launch Its Own Phone

In a surprise move, Coca-Cola, the world-renowned soft drink company, appears to be entering the smartphone market with the launch of its new device, the “Cola Phone.” Although the details about the partnership and the device itself remain a mystery, recent leaks have provided a glimpse of what consumers can expect.

A render of the Cola Phone has surfaced online, showcasing a sleek design with the iconic Coca-Cola red color and logo prominently featured. The device also appears to sport a dual camera setup, suggesting that it is targeting the photography-conscious consumer.

Adding fuel to the speculation, a Twitter account named “Colaphone Global” has appeared, following several established smartphone brands. This has led many to believe that Coca-Cola may be partnering with one of these brands to bring their new device to market.

According to rumors, the Cola Phone will be a rebranded version of a Realme 10 series smartphone, specifically the vanilla Realme 10 model.

This unexpected partnership is sure to have consumers talking and speculating about what the Cola Phone has to offer. With a launch expected soon in India, it won’t be long before we find out if Coca-Cola’s foray into the smartphone market will be a success.