Flyover Bridge Collapses in Karachi

On Thursday, a section of an under-construction flyover in Nusrat Bhutto Colony collapsed, causing panic among passers-by and residents.

According to officials at the Shahrah-i-Noorjahan police station, a small section of the flyover caved in near the Bolan Hotel. Fortunately, no injuries or deaths were reported due to the incident.

Station House Officer (SHO) Ghulam Nabi Afridi told the media that the engineers would be able to explain the cause of the collapse. He added that heavy construction material was being thrown on it when it collapsed.

An Edhi Foundation spokesperson added that the flyover’s pillar could not withstand the load and crumbled.

A report from Dawn adds that this flyover is a project of a private housing society. Its purpose is to connect North Nazimabad to Naya Nazimabad (in Manghopir).

The two-kilometer flyover would allow thousands of vehicles to move quickly and avoid congestion at Qalandaria Chowk and in neighboring residential areas.

Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) and deputy information secretary of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Shahzad Qureshi has demanded an investigation into the officials who “made the flawed design of the flyover” and those who allowed it without any technical examination.