Here’s What Insurance Policy Covers If Your Car Got Damaged in UAE’s Heavy Rain

As heavy rains continue to lash the United Arab Emirates (UAE), vehicle owners are being advised to avoid parking their vehicles in waterlogged areas.

According to Moin-ur-Rehman, Executive Director of Unitrust Insurance Broker, most insurance policies don’t cover damages caused to a vehicle’s engine if it is submerged in water.

ALSO READ Pakistani Refineries to Get Discounted Russian Crude From April

Moin suggested that if a vehicle is fully or partially submerged in water and suffers damage, the owner may be able to file an insurance claim. However, if the vehicle was parked in a waterlogged area and the engine is damaged as a result, the motorist may not be able to get a claim from the insurance company.

Moin advised drivers to be conscious of their surroundings when driving in flooded areas and to carefully read the terms and conditions of their insurance policies to understand what is covered under flood and natural calamity.

He also advised drivers to go for a comprehensive insurance plan, allowing for additional services such as towing and roadside assistance.

ALSO READ Radio Pakistan Continues to Flourish Amid Baseless Allegations

Neeraj Gupta, CEO of Policybazaar UAE, also urged drivers to drive carefully on the roads during heavy rains and to be aware driving on flooded roads only increases the chances of engine damage, usually not covered by insurance.

He advised people not to start their car if it is stuck in traffic on a flooded road because doing so could damage the engine and result in a rejected insurance claim.

Gupta further noted that many insurers are reporting around a 20-25% increase in engine-related claims during the rainy period.

Via Khaleej Times