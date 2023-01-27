Javed Afridi Invites Saudi Arabian Cricket Federation Chairman to PSL

Peshawar Zalmi owner, Javed Afridi has invited the Saudi Arabian Cricket Federation Chairman, Prince Saud bin Mishal Al-Saud, to the upcoming edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

According to media reports, Javed Afridi met with Mishal Al-Saud during his visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), where he also presented him with a Peshawar Zalmi shirt.

During the meeting, both officials discussed the promotion of cricket in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and agreed to work together to strengthen cricketing relations between the two countries.

It is pertinent to mention here that the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League will kick off on February 13 with the grand ceremony at Multan Cricket Stadium.

The Babar Azam-led Peshawar Zalmi will begin their campaign against Karachi Kings on February 14 at the National Bank Cricket Arena in Karachi.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has also scheduled an exhibition match between the Quetta Gladiators and the Peshawar Zalmi on February 5 at Bugti Stadium, Balochistan.