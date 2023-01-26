Updated PSL 8 Squads After Supplementary Picks and Replacements

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is putting the finishing touches to the preparations for the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), scheduled to start on February 13.

At the request of all the franchises, PCB held the replacement draft ceremony yesterday to replace those players whose availability was in doubt due to national commitments.

As per the new draft, Islamabad United have picked Gus Atkinson and Tymal Mills as partial replacements for Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Alex Hales.

Karachi Kings have picked Faisal Akram as a partial replacement for Tabraiz Shamsi while Lahore Qalandars have picked Shane Dadswell as a replacement for Harry Brook and Kusal Mendis for Jordan Cox.

Multan Sultans also have two replacements in their squad as Wayne Parnell has been picked as a partial/full replacement for Adil Rashid while Izharulhaq Naveed will be a partial replacement for David Miller.

Peshawar Zalmi have picked one replacement as Richard Gleeson will be a partial replacement for Rovman Powell.

Gladiators have selected Dwaine Pretorius, Will Jacks, and Nuwan Thushara as partial replacements for Odean Smith, Jason Roy, and Naveen ul Haq.

In addition, there were two supplementary picks by all six franchises, and here’s how all the squads have stacked up for the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League.

Islamabad United Squad

Shadab Khan (c) Alex Hales Rahmanullah Gurbaz Fazalhaq Farooqi Asif Ali Wasim Jr Faheem Ashraf Hasan Ali Azam Khan Rumman Raees Paul Stirling Colin Munro Abrar Ahmad Sohaib Maqsood Zeeshan Zameer Hasan Nawaz Moeen Ali Mubasir Khan Tom Curran Zafar Gohar Gus Atkinson Tymal Mills

Karachi Kings Squad

Haider Ali Imad Wasim (c) Mohammad Amir Shoaib Malik Aamir Yamin Mir Hamza Sharjeel Khan Qasim Akram Matthew Wade Imran Tahir James Vince James Fuller Andrew Tye Tayyab Tahir Mohammad Akhlaq Muhammad Irfan Khan Faisal Akram Tabraiz Shamsi Ben Cutting Musa Khan Faisal Akram

Lahore Qalandars Squad

Rashid Khan Haris Rauf Shaheen Shah Afridi (c) David Wiese Kusal Mendis Abdullah Shafique Jalat Khan Kamran Ghulam Zaman Khan Shane Dadswell Fakhar Zaman Hussain Talat Sikandar Raza Ahmed Danlyal Sam Billings Liam Dawson Dilbar Hussain Mirza Tahir Baig Shawaiz Irfan Ahsan Bhatti Jordan Cox

Multan Sultans Squad

Mohammad Rizwan (c) Khushdil Shah Rilee Rossouw Shan Masood Shahnawaz Dahani Tim David Abbas Afridi Ihsanullah David Miller Josh Little Akeal Hosein Usama Mir Usman Khan Sameen Gul Anwar Ali Mohammad Sarwar Adil Rashid Arafat Minhas Kieron Pollard Ammad Butt Wayne Parnell Izharulhaq Naveed

Peshawar Zalmi Squad

Babar Azam (c) Sherfane Rutherford Wahab Riaz Mohammad Haris Aamir Jamal Salman Irshad Tom-Kohler Cadmore Bhanuka Rajapaksa Rovman Powell Mujeeb ur Rahman Danish Aziz Arshad Iqbal Saim Ayub Usman Qadir Suifyan Muqeem Haseeb Ullah Jimmy Neesham Khurram Shahzad Haris Sohail Richard Gleeson

Quetta Gladiators Squad

Mohammad Nawaz Iftikhar Ahmed Jason Roy Mohammad Hasnain Sarfaraz Ahmed (c) Naveen ul Haq Umar Akmal Will Smeed Wanindu Hasaranga Naseem Shah Odean Smith Ahsan Ali Umaid Asif Muhammad Zahid Abdul Bangalzai Aimal Khan Martin Guptill Omair Bin Yousuf Qais Ahmed Saud Shakeel Dwaine Pretorius Will Jacks Nuwan Thushara

Which team is the strongest in PSL 8? Let us know in the comments section.