Ricky Ponting Rates Babar Azam Among Greatest of All Time

Former Australian captain, Ricky Ponting has rated Pakistan’s captain, Babar Azam, high for his solid technique and temperament in all three formats.

Ponting stated that the Lahore-born cricketer has a strong mind and is very good against spin and fast bowling, saying, “Technically, he is very good.”

Ponting added that Babar has the ability to adapt to different conditions around the world, and this quality distinguishes great players from good players.

“To be able to be dominant in different conditions (to the ones) you’re brought up in, I’ve seen him first-hand be able to do that,” Ponting added.

The former captain remarked that great players are always mentally strong and that Babar has proven his mental strength in all circumstances.

Ricky Ponting praised his temperament, saying that he has been playing Test, ODI, and T20 cricket with the same approach that needs to be played.

“He is on the upward curve now to maybe go down as the all-time greatest. I know there is Inzamam and Younis Khan and those sorts of guys who have got more runs than him,” he added.