This is the Best Lahore Qalandars Squad We’ve Had in 8 Years: Aaqib Javed

Lahore Qalandars head coach, Aaqib Javed has expressed satisfaction with the squad for the upcoming eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

While speaking to the media regarding the preparations, Aaqib Javed said that it is one of the best squads they have had in all editions.

When asked about the absence of Rashid Khan in the first few matches, Aaqib said that he will be missed, but the team has two of the best spinners in the squad.

Aaqib Javed further added that they have Sikandar Raza and Liam Dawson in the squad, who will fill the bowling void and support the pacers.

The former cricketer also discussed the recent replacement draft ceremony, in which franchises selected supplementary players for the eighth edition.

Defining the need for a replacement draft, Aaqib said that there is a lot of international cricket this season, and most of the players must fulfill their national duty.

In response to a question about not selecting Australia’s captain, Aaron Finch, he stated that their priority was to fill gaps rather than picking big names.

Aaqib also mentioned that Sri Lanka’s Kusal Mendis is in good form and that South Africa’s Shane Dadswell is a better option for the defending champions.

Lahore Qalandars will lock horns against Multan Sultans in the opening game of the eighth edition on February 13 in Multan.