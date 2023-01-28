Cholistan Jeep Rally Schedule Announced

The 18th edition of the Cholistan Jeep Rally is all set to take place from February 6th to February 12th in Fort Abbas Town, Bahawalnagar, Punjab.

According to details, the six-day event, which is highly anticipated by both locals and visitors, will feature full-blown vehicles as the main attraction.

On February 9th, a series of cultural events, including horse and camel dances, Kabaddi, and tug of war, will be held at Qila Jamgarh in Fort Abbas.

These celebrations are expected to draw millions of people from across the country, as the event will be an exciting experience for both participants and spectators.

The highlight of the event will be a Jeep rally on February 10th, which will take place at the midpoint of Jamgarh Fort. Participants will demonstrate their driving abilities and compete for cash prizes.

The Cholistan Jeep Rally is one of the region’s most popular events, known for its unique combination of traditional culture and modern technology.

It is worth noting that the 18th Cholistan Jeep Rally will be a six-day event that promises to be an exciting and memorable experience for all who attend. With a variety of activities, colorful celebrations, and a thrilling Jeep rally, it is sure to attract a large crowd from all over the country.