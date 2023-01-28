DG LDA Pushes for Fast Completion of Samanabad Underpass in Lahore

The Director General (DG) of the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Aamir Ahmad Khan visited the construction site of the Samanabad Underpass to inspect the development work.

During his visit, Mr. Khan was briefed by Chief Engineer II, Mazhar Hussain Khan, Project Director, Muhammad Asad, and other engineers, about the progress.

DG LDA stated that additional machinery and labor have been deployed to expedite the project’s construction at orders of the caretaker Chief Minister (CM) Punjab, Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi.

According to him, teams have been working non-stop to complete the project by 15 April 2023, a significant leap from the original completion deadline of 30 September. He remarked that all required resources will be used to meet this goal, with construction work continuing day and night.

DG also warned against any form of negligence or delay, underlining the need for the early completion of sewerage, water supply, and electricity polls to meet the set deadline.

He assured that he would personally supervise the construction work at every stage. Khan also urged the Traffic Engineering And Planning Agency (TEPA) to work closely with Traffic Police to devise an effective traffic management plan saving the valuable time of citizens.

He reminded the laborers working on the project to strictly adhere to all safety measures and standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Upon completion, the Samanabad Underpass is expected to improve the traffic flow in the areas of Samanabad, Gulshan Ravi, Toheed Park, Multan Road, Chauburji, Chowk Yateem Khana, and the surrounding areas.