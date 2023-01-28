PMD Predicts More Rain and Snowfall on Weekend

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted rain with snowfall over the hills in western and upper parts of the country from Saturday to Monday.

According to the latest PMD alert, a westerly wave is likely to enter western parts on Saturday and likely to grip upper parts on Sunday, and may persist till Monday.

Under the influence of this weather system, rain-wind/thunderstorm with isolated hailstorm (snowfall over the hills) is expected in Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir, GB, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Mansehra, Haripur, Kohistan, and Abbottabad from Saturday to Sunday.

Rain-wind/thunderstorm with isolated hailstorm is expected in Islamabad, Pothohar region, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahaudddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Kasur, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Khushab, Mianwali, Sargodha, Karak, Peshawar, Charsada, Nowshera, Swabi, Buner, Bajaur, Kurram, Waziristan, Kohat, Bannu, and DI Khan on Sunday and Monday.

Light to moderate rain-wind/thunderstorm with snowfall over the hills is expected in Quetta, Zhob, Barkhan, Harani, Qila Saifullah, Qillah Abdullah, Chamman, Pishin, Panjhur, Turbat, Khuzdar, Kalat, Makran coast on Saturday and Sunday.

Light rain is also expected in Bhakkar, Layyah, Multan, DG Khan, Sukkur, Bahawalpur, Sahiwal, Okara, and Pakpattan during the forecast period.

Moderate to isolated heavy snowfall may disrupt and cause closure of roads in Murree, Galiyat, Naran, Kaghan, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Shangla, Astore, Hunza, Skardu, Neelum valley, and Bagh on Saturday and Sunday. Landslides may also occur in upper KP, Murree, Galiyat, Kashmir, and GB during the forecast period.

Tourists have been advised to remain extra cautious during the forecast period. Rain will be beneficial for the standing crops particularly in Barani areas of Punjab and KP. Temperatures are likely to fall 2-4°C after the forecast period. All concerned have been advised to stay alert to avoid any untoward situation during the forecast period.