Two Indian Air Force Fighter Jets Crash After Mid-Air Collision

In a tragic incident, two Indian Air Force (IAF) fighter jets collided mid-air during exercises on Saturday, approximately 300 kilometers south of the capital city of New Delhi.

The crash site was located in the Parhadgarh forests and the cause of the incident remains unknown at this time. According to a local administrator in Madhya Pradesh, two of the three crew members from one of the jets have been rescued and taken to the hospital for treatment.

ALSO READ PMD Predicts More Rain and Snowfall on Weekend

The status of the third crew member is currently unclear. Additionally, no information has been released regarding the crew members of the second plane.

Defense Ministry officials have been dispatched to the crash site, with reports indicating that the jets involved were a Sukhoi-30 and a Mirage 2000.

This is not the first time India has seen a string of aviation accidents involving its military air fleet.

In October of 2021, five army soldiers were killed in a helicopter crash in the state of Arunachal Pradesh, near the country’s disputed and militarized border with China.

ALSO READ UK May Extend Work Hours for Foreign Students

This was the second military helicopter crash in the same state that month, after a Cheetah helicopter crash occurred earlier, resulting in the death of its pilot.

Furthermore, in December 2021, India’s defense chief, General Bipin Rawat, was among the 13 people killed in a Russian-made Mi-17 helicopter crash.