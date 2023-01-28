UK May Extend Work Hours for Foreign Students

The British government is looking at methods to strengthen the country’s economy by extending the number of working hours for foreign students. As reported by The Times, authorities are contemplating increasing the paid work hours from 20 to 30 hours per week or abolishing the cap completely.

This is intended to solve shortages in industries such as hospitality and retail. In addition, the government is looking into methods to reduce barriers and incentivize students to work more. However, the ideas are still in the initial stages and have yet to be approved by the entire administration.

This is among Home Secretary Suella Braverman’s ideas to minimize undocumented immigration in the country. Allowing foreign students to work longer hours will not only assist to fill labor market gaps but will also dissuade them from outstaying their visas or becoming illegal migrants.

Furthermore, the transfer would help the students by providing them the opportunity to obtain more relevant work experience and increase their earnings.