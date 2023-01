3G/4G Users in Pakistan Cross 121 Million

The number of 3G and 4G users in Pakistan increased by 0.65 million from 120.89 million by end-November 2022 to 121.54 million by end-December, according to data released by the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA).

The Monthly Next Generation Mobile Service (NGMS) penetration increased from 54.15 percent by end-November to 54.43 percent by end-December.

Jazz’s total count for 3G users declined from 5.054 million by end-November to 4.919 million by end-December registering a decrease of 0.135 million. Jazz 4G users jumped from 40.858 million by end-November to 41.149 million by end-December.

Zong 3G subscribers decreased from 2.781 million by end-November to 2.720 million by end-December, while the number of 4G users increased from 31.032 million by end-November to 31.353 million by end-December.

Telenor 3G subscribers decreased from 3.102 million by end-November to 3.045 million while the number of 4G users of Telenor increased from 22.484 million by end-November to 22.560 million by end-December.

Ufone 3G users stood at 2.917 million by end-December compared to 2.977 million by end-November. The number of 4G users of Ufone increased from 11.165 million by end-November to 11.432 million by end-December, registering a 0.267 million increase during the period under review.

The number of cellular subscribers in Pakistan decreased by 0.77 million to 192.78 million by end-December compared to 193.55 million by end-November. The monthly data of PTA shows that teledensity for cellular mobile decreased from 86.7 percent by end-November to 86.34 percent by end-December. The total teledensity decreased from 87.9 percent by end-November to 87.51 percent by end-December.

The number of cellular subscribers, broadband penetration, mobile teledensity as well as total teledensity continues to decline on month-on-month in December 2022 compared to November. The broadband penetration also declined from 56 percent in November 2022 to 55.81 percent in December 2022.