Minister Vows to Resolve Issues of IT Industry

By ProPK Staff | Published Jan 26, 2023 | 7:17 pm

Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque has vowed to resolve issues of the IT industry, saying that it has a vital role in the country’s economic growth.

He was talking to the delegation of the Pakistan Software Houses Association ([email protected]).

The minister said that in light of the prime minister’s directives, both the Ministry of IT and [email protected] will have to effectively work for the promotion of Pakistan’s IT industry. The Ministry of IT will continue supporting the IT industry and [email protected], he added.

Haque said that the ministry was fully aware of the IT industry’s issues and departmental hurdles, and very soon the Prime Minister will be apprised in this regard.

[email protected] Chairman Zohaib Khan thanked the minister for his complete support and cooperation with the IT industry. He said that the industry will not be able to achieve its targets, including 15 billion dollars in exports, sans cooperation from other relevant departments.

The meeting was also attended by Member IT Syed Junaid Imam, Joint Secretary Aftab Rashid, and  member of [email protected] Central Executive Committee Khurram Rahat.

