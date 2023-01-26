Dar Reminds IT Industry of Promise to Increase Exports

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar Thursday assured full support to the IT industry in resolving their concerns and pointed to the commitments made by the industry with the prime minister to rapidly enhance IT exports.

The meeting of the Steering Committee to facilitate the promotion of the IT sector held at the Finance Division was co-chaired by the finance minister and Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque.

The meeting reviewed progress on directions given by the prime minister in the meeting held on January 5 to increase IT exports. Representatives of the IT Industry discussed the ease of doing business and cost of doing business challenges being faced by the Industry and shared recommendations with the finance minister for resolving immediate issues.

The IT minister appreciated the efforts and support of the finance minister and assured full cooperation of his ministry and affirmed his confidence in the IT industry in enhancing its exports.

SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa, SAPM on Youth Affairs Shaza Fatima Khwaja, State Bank of Pakistan Governor Jameel Ahmad, Secretary IT, Secretary Finance, Chairman SECP, VC Hazara University, PSEB MD Junaid Iman, [email protected] Chairman Zohaib Khan, Contour Pvt. Ltd CEO Bilal Mahmood, senior officers from FBR and Finance Division and leading IT exporters attended the meeting.