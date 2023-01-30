Google to Unveil a Powerful ChatGPT Rival in May

The competition to lead in AI technology is starting to heat up. Google is facing challenges from the growing popularity of AI chatbots, particularly OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

According to The New York Times, Google plans to unveil a search engine with chatbot features and over 20 other AI projects to strengthen its portfolio against rivals. This follows a “code red” declaration from Google’s top management last month to compete with ChatGPT.

Microsoft’s recent partnership with OpenAI and plans to integrate ChatGPT into Bing further add to Google’s challenges.

As a result, Google is advancing its chatbot search engine with the involvement of founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin. The founders were consulted by company executives for advice on competing with the increasing competition.

The demo of the chatbot will prioritize accuracy, safety, and combating misinformation. The Times reported on Google’s multiple AI projects in development, such as an image generation tool, a product prototype testing app, and a green screen mode for YouTube similar to TikTok.

However, despite growing competition concerns, Google is proceeding cautiously with AI tech releases and enhancing its product approval processes, including fairness and ethics reviews. The company plans to showcase its upcoming projects at the May I/O conference.

The move indicates that Google recognizes the growth of ChatGPT and wants to stay ahead of the trend. CEO Sundar Pichai stated that Google is preparing to show “some entirely new experiences for users, developers, and businesses.”

However, this comes at a cost, as Google faced criticism for laying off over 12,000 employees.

