Google Chrome Now Lets You Lock Incognito Tabs

To mark Data Privacy Day, Google has shared some safety tips for using Chrome and announced a new feature for the browser on Android.

The feature allows you to lock Incognito tabs when you leave the app and unlock them using a screen lock such as a biometric scan, PIN, or pattern.

ALSO READ Google’s New AI Can Make Music From Just a Few Words

When Chrome is opened there will be a prompt to use the preferred screen unlock method to access the Incognito tabs, while the public tabs will still be easily accessible.

This new feature for Chrome on Android is highly useful for shared devices when you want to keep your browsing private. The Android version of Chrome still lacks the option to use multiple profiles so this can be helpful in that case.

ALSO READ Google to Fire 12,000 People From Its Global Workforce

However, Google has announced that the feature is still being rolled out, so some users may have to wait for it to be available for them. In the meantime, keep your Chrome app up to date on Android to make sure you get the update straight away.

You can do so by heading over to Google Play Store and checking your list of updates available for apps. You can also look for Google Chrome in the search menu to reach it straight away.

Pakistan will most likely get the update as soon as there is a wider global release.

Source: Android Authority