How to Get UAE’s International Driving License in 30 Minutes

Residents of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), wishing to go abroad, can get an international driving license (IDL) within 30 minutes of application, according to the Automobile and Touring Club of the UAE (ATCUAE).

Speaking about the IDL, ATCUAE stated that an international permit allows drivers to legally drive their cars abroad, skipping the requirement of more tests and applications.

As per the ATCUAE, IDL is valid for one year and its key feature is that it allows law enforcement agencies (LEAs) in other countries to read a translation of one’s license in their native language. IDL holders can use it in many countries, as long as it’s valid.

How to Apply

UAE residents can get the IDL within 30 minutes by visiting ATCUAE offices or Emirates Post Offices in UAE. ATCUAE applicants can also apply online, but it takes 5 working days for the license to be delivered to one’s address.

Meanwhile, Dubai residents can apply for an IDL with just a 5-minute processing time on the Roads and Transport Authority website.

Mandatory Documents

IDL applicants must have:

a valid UAE driving license.

an Emirates ID.

passport-size photos.

Service Charges

As mentioned on RTA’s website, IDL in Dubai costs AED 177 (around Rs. 12,078) and an additional AED 20 for knowledge and innovation fees.

Applicants can grab their IDL at the customer happiness centers in Deira or Al Barsha, or they can have it delivered to their doorstep for a cost of AED 20 (around Rs. 1,364). It costs AED 35 (approx. Rs. 2,388) for same-day delivery and AED 50 (about Rs. 3,412) for 2-hour delivery.