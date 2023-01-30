Winter Grips UAE With Record-Breaking Temperature After Rain

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) experienced its coldest winter temperatures following 3 consecutive days of heavy rainfall, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM). The highest mountain in the country, Jebel Jais, in Ras Al Khaimah, recorded a near-freezing freezing point temperature of 1.9°C early Sunday morning (29 January).

The city received persistent heavy downpours, with one station, Al Faqa’a, reporting 118mm of rain, well exceeding the yearly average of 100mm.

According to the NCM, partly cloudy conditions are expected in the coming days with no rains forecast for the next 5 days. Temperatures are expected to rise on Tuesday, 31 January, bringing some relief from the winter chill.

Earlier, UAE declared an end to the recent weather disruptions, also confirmed by an official statement by the Ministry of Interior. The country had been experiencing heavy rainfall and unstable weather conditions, leading to warnings for motorists, event cancellations, and school closures.

However, after reports from the NCM, the Ministry of Interior announced that weather conditions have now stabilized.

In a tweet, the Ministry stated that they, along with the National Emergency Crisis (NEC) and Disasters Management Authority (DMA), and NCM, worked proactively to ensure public safety by saving lives and property during rains.

