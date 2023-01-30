Kamran Akmal Thinks Pakistan Can’t Follow India and England’s Team Selection Strategy

Veteran wicket-keeper, Kamran Akmal believes that Pakistan does not have enough players on the bench to make different teams for all three formats. Kamran Akmal stated that first, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) needs to prepare players for the single team as the national side has been struggling for the last year.

ALSO READ PTV Sports to Broadcast Peshawar Vs. Quetta PSL 8 Exhibition Match

The Lahore-born cricketer further added that it was possible to have a different setup before 2018-19 because the domestic structure in the country was better.

Akmal added that departmental cricket was at its peak at that time, but since it has been stopped, the cricket board will struggle to field even one team.

“If having six teams was so beneficial, a left-handed batter, Fawad Alam wouldn’t have made a comeback after so many years,” Akmal added.

It is worth noting that the national team’s performance has been under scrutiny since they got whitewashed in the three-match Test series by England.

ALSO READ Shaheen Afridi to Design Lahore Qalandars Kit for PSL 2023

Some cricket experts believe that the cricket board should prepare separate setups for red and white ball cricket and that Babar Azam’s captaincy should be reduced to a single format.

However, many former cricketers think that Pakistan does not have a better option than Babar Azam to lead the country in all three formats due to his strong individual performance.