Shaheen Afridi to Design Lahore Qalandars Kit for PSL 2023

Lahore Qalandars captain, Shaheen Shah Afridi will design his team kits for the upcoming eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

In a video posted by the Qalandars on its official social media handles, Atif Rana said that the skipper himself will design this year’s kits for the team.

Atif Rana further added that Shaheen, who led the franchise to its first title last year, is not only the captain but also the leader of the Lahore Qalandars.

“Shaheen is designing the best kit just like he takes wickets. His kit design will blow away everyone’s senses. Hope all fans will like this new kit design,” he added.

It is pertinent to mention that the upcoming eighth edition of PSL will kick off on February 13 with the grand opening ceremony at the Multan Cricket Stadium.

The edition will begin with a match between the defending champions, Lahore Qalandars, and Multan Sultans, who met in the final of season seven last year.

Earlier this month, Shaheen Shah Afridi announced that he has finished his rehabilitation period in Lahore and is fully prepared to make his comeback.

While speaking to the media during the training session at NHPC, the left-arm pacer said that he has the same energy as before he got injured in Sri Lanka.