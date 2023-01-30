PTV Sports to Broadcast Peshawar Vs. Quetta PSL 8 Exhibition Match

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has confirmed that the much-awaited exhibition match between Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators will be live telecast on PTV Sports.

The star-studded match is scheduled to take place on February 5 at Bugti Stadium, Balochistan, which is observed as ‘Kashmir Day’ throughout the country.

It will be the first time in the eight-year history of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) that Balochistan will host a match with support from the provincial government.

Pakistan captain, Babar Azam will lead Peshawar Zalmi, who will be joined by Shahid Afridi, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Haris, Danish Aziz, and Saim Ayub.

Sarfaraz Ahmed, on the other hand, will lead the home side Gladiators, who be joined by Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, and Umar Akmal.

Earlier this month, the PCB Management Committee, led by Najam Sethi, announced that Quetta would be the fifth venue for the eighth edition of the PSL.

However, the cricket board then decided to abandon their previous plan and instead hold an exhibition match in Quetta to engage fans on Kashmir Day.

Days earlier, the new PCB management visited Quetta’s only cricket stadium in consultation with production and marketing teams to review the situation.

Speaking on the development, an official of the Quetta Gladiators said, “We are too excited for playing a match at our home for the very first time.”

The official went on to say that PCB has taken a good initiative in organizing the match at the venue, as Quetta Gladiators fans are looking forward to it.

The official also expressed hope that star Pakistani cricketers will feature in the exhibition match at the venue and that everything would go smoothly.