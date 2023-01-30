No Pakistani Player Included in First XI of U19 Women’s T20 World Cup Team of the Tournament

Young all-rounder, Anosha Nasir has been named the twelfth player in the ICC Women’s U-19 Team of the Tournament while no Pakistani made it to the first eleven.

The recent ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 saw a thrilling competition between the top young female cricketers from around the world, with India taking on England in the final of the tournament. India emerged victorious after defeating England by 7 wickets.

As ICC announced the Team of the Tournament, no Pakistani player managed to make it to the top XI. However, Anosha Nasir was named in the line-up as the twelfth player.

Anosha Nasir was one of Pakistan’s standout players, taking 10 wickets and earning the Player of the Match award for her 2/17 figures against Ireland. Although she was not among the top eleven players of the tournament, Anosha’s recognition as the twelfth player shows her talent and potential for future competitions.

Pakistan will no doubt be looking to improve its performance in future tournaments. Nevertheless, it is important to acknowledge the hard work and dedication that the young players put into their preparation and performance.

Here is the team of the tournament:

Player Country
Grace Scrivens (c) England
Shafali Sharma India
Georgia Plimmer New Zealand
Dewmi Vihanga Sri Lanka
Shorna Akter Bangladesh
Karabo Meso (wk) South Africa
Parshavi Chopra India
Hannah Baker England
Ellie Anderson England
Maggie Clark Australia
Anosha Nasir (12th player) Pakistan

 

