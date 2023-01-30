Dates of Shadab Khan’s Baraat and Walima Confirmed

Star all-rounder, Shadab Khan, solemnized his Nikkah with the daughter of the legendary spinner, Saqlain Mushtaq, in an intimate ceremony last week. He broke the news on social media, requesting fans to respect his privacy.

The details about the white-ball vice-captain’s wedding functions have emerged now. According to reports, Shadab’s Baraat and Walima ceremonies will be held on 9 and 10 February respectively in Islamabad.

ALSO READ Amateur Cyclists Complete 340 km Ride to Promote Healthy Lifestyle in Pakistan

Shadab’s wedding functions will take place after pace spearhead Shaheen Afridi’s Nikkah with Ansha Afridi, the daughter of former captain, Shahid Afridi, on 3 February.

Ansha’s elder sister, Aqsa Afridi, got married to Naseer Nasir in Karachi last month. The reports of Aqsa’s marriage broke out after her wedding invitation card went viral on social media.

ALSO READ PTV Sports to Broadcast Peshawar Vs. Quetta PSL 8 Exhibition Match

Besides, a couple of first-team stars have already tied the knot in recent months. Fiery pacer, Haris Rauf, set off the wedding bells ringing after he married Muzna Masood Malik last month.

This month, left-hand batter, Shan Masood, married Nische Khan. The reports of Shan finally deciding to settle down emerged last month and took the internet by storm.