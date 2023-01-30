Pointless Holiday? UAE President Abruptly Cancels Trip to Islamabad

By Salman Ahmed | Published Jan 30, 2023 | 12:20 pm

President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Ruler of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has reportedly canceled his official visit to Islamabad due to bad weather conditions in the federal capital.

According to preliminary reports, UAE President will return to his country today and has assured the Pakistani government of another visit soon. However, he hasn’t specified the time for his next trip.

It is interesting to note that Islamabad’s administration announced a public holiday for 30 January (today) because of the arrival of the UAE President. So far, government officials haven’t issued any statements regarding this abrupt cancellation of the trip.

President Nahyan had arrived in Rahim Yar Khan, Pakistan, on 25 January, where he was welcomed by Prime Minister (PM), Shehbaz Sharif. Reportedly, UAE President had come to Rahim Yar Khan, located in South Punjab, for hunting.

