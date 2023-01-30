Shifa International Hospital Ordered to Pay Rs. 3.8 Million Over Negligence Causing Girl’s Death

President Dr. Arif Alvi has ordered the Islamabad Healthcare Regulatory Authority (IHRA) to ensure Islamabad’s Shifa International Hospital reimburses Rs. 2.9 million to the family of a patient who passed away during treatment due to the alleged negligence of doctors.

Moreover, the President has also upheld the Rs. 900,000 fine imposed on the hospital.

ALSO READ Pakistanis in Saudi Arabia Gear Up for Iconic Basant Festival on 17 February

The President noted that IHRA established negligence, professional misconduct, and malpractice of doctors during the investigation carried out on the complaint of the patient’s daughter.

He added that IHRA imposed a fine of Rs. 900,000 on the hospital. However, IHRA did not ask the hospital to reimburse the medical expenses incurred on account of the treatment.

The President also stated that the hospital reimbursed the medical expenses to a patient’s family in a different case titled, “Dr. Iqtidar Mehmood Dara Vs. Shifa International Hospital.”

ALSO READ Supreme Court Suggests a Unique Method to End Frivolous Litigation

According to the latest case, the complainant’s mother, who was battling with Coronavirus, passed away due to doctors’ negligence.

The complainant initially asked IHRA to only impose a fine on the hospital. Later, the complainant filed a review petition, seeking reimbursement of the medical expenses as well.

When approached for its stance, Shifa International Hospital’s representatives refused to issue any statement, asserting that they cannot comment on a sub-judice matter.