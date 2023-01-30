Pakistanis in Saudi Arabia Gear Up for Iconic Basant Festival on 17 February

Pakistanis in Saudi Arabia will be celebrating Basant Mela on 17 February 2023. The event, marking the arrival of spring, is expected to attract thousands of kite-flying enthusiasts from across the Kingdom.

In Al-Khobar, 2 local kite-flying clubs including Al-Dhahran Kite Club and Al-Khobar Kite Club, have collaborated to organize this joyous event. The celebration promises to demonstrate the cultural richness of Pakistanis in Saudi Arabia via a diverse range of activities and entertainment.

Apart from the main attraction of kite-flying, it will also offer a variety of other cultural activities, allowing participants to immerse themselves in the local traditions and customs.

Basant Mela recognizes the close-knit community of Pakistanis in the Kingdom and gives them a venue to exhibit their unique cultural heritage.

The festival is expected to be larger and better than ever this year, with organizers vowing a day packed with fun, excitement, and a celebration of spring in all its glory.