Pakistanis in Saudi Arabia Gear Up for Iconic Basant Festival on 17 February

By Salman Ahmed | Published Jan 30, 2023 | 11:44 am

Pakistanis in Saudi Arabia will be celebrating Basant Mela on 17 February 2023. The event, marking the arrival of spring, is expected to attract thousands of kite-flying enthusiasts from across the Kingdom.

In Al-Khobar, 2 local kite-flying clubs including Al-Dhahran Kite Club and Al-Khobar Kite Club, have collaborated to organize this joyous event. The celebration promises to demonstrate the cultural richness of Pakistanis in Saudi Arabia via a diverse range of activities and entertainment.

Apart from the main attraction of kite-flying, it will also offer a variety of other cultural activities, allowing participants to immerse themselves in the local traditions and customs.

Basant Mela recognizes the close-knit community of Pakistanis in the Kingdom and gives them a venue to exhibit their unique cultural heritage.

The festival is expected to be larger and better than ever this year, with organizers vowing a day packed with fun, excitement, and a celebration of spring in all its glory.

