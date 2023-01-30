Transgender Community is Now Eligible for Benazir Income Support Program

By Asma Sajid | Published Jan 30, 2023 | 11:07 am

Shazia Marri, Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Chairman of the Benazir Kafalat Program, declared that the transgender population is now eligible for monetary support under the Benazir Kafalat Program.

Marri noted during an event in Karachi that transgender people are a disenfranchised part of society. They experience economic and cultural obstacles and are frequently neglected and estranged from their families.

ALSO READ

As stated by the minister, 50,000 transgender people are registered with the organization and must register with NADRA to obtain BISP financial assistance.

Following NADRA registration, the process includes visiting a BISP location to get quarterly financial assistance of Rs. 7,000. The Federal Minister went on to say that the program’s goal is to help the marginalized communities of society.

ALSO READ

Marri also remarked that the federal government is working to reduce the effects of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) accord on the poor.

lens

Sajal Aly and Jemima Khan’s ‘What’s Love Got To Do With It?’ to Hit Pakistani Cinemas
Read more in lens

proproperty

Here’s What You Didn’t Know About Park View City!
Read more in proproperty
close
>