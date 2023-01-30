Transgender Community is Now Eligible for Benazir Income Support Program

Shazia Marri, Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Chairman of the Benazir Kafalat Program, declared that the transgender population is now eligible for monetary support under the Benazir Kafalat Program.

Marri noted during an event in Karachi that transgender people are a disenfranchised part of society. They experience economic and cultural obstacles and are frequently neglected and estranged from their families.

As stated by the minister, 50,000 transgender people are registered with the organization and must register with NADRA to obtain BISP financial assistance.

Following NADRA registration, the process includes visiting a BISP location to get quarterly financial assistance of Rs. 7,000. The Federal Minister went on to say that the program’s goal is to help the marginalized communities of society.

Marri also remarked that the federal government is working to reduce the effects of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) accord on the poor.