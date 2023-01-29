Public Transporters Announce Massive Increase in Intercity Fares

The All Pakistan Public Transport Owners Association has substantially raised fares for intercity travel between different cities after the increase in petroleum prices earlier today.

A spokesperson of the Association said that the increase in high-speed diesel prices has destroyed the public transport system.

The fare between Lahore and Rawalpindi, Lahore and Faisalabad, and Lahore and Multan has been increased by Rs. 100. The fare between Lahore to Gujranwala has been raised by Rs. 50.

Similarly, there has been an increase of Rs. 200 in the fare between Lahore and Peshawar and Lahore and Sadiqabaad.

The fare between Lahore and Karachi has been increased by a massive Rs. 600. The new fares will be applicable from midnight.

Sr. Route Increase in Fare 1. Lahore – Rawalpindi Rs. 100 2. Lahore – Faisalabad Rs. 100 3. Lahore – Multan Rs. 100 4. Lahore – Gujranwala Rs. 50 5. Lahore – Peshawar Rs. 200 6. Lahore – Sadiqabad Rs. 200 7. Lahore – Karachi Rs. 600

The spokesperson has further warned that in case of any action by the government, the transporters would suspend their operations as a protest.

It is pertinent to mention here that the government has raised the price of high-speed diesel by Rs. 35 per liter, effective from today.